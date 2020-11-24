  • Home
MHT CET Law Result 2020 Tomorrow; All You Need To Know

MHT CET Law Result 2020 Date: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce MH CET 3 year law result 2020 tomorrow, November 25 at mahacet.org.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 24, 2020 11:34 am IST

New Delhi:

MHT CET Law Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will announce the result of MAH LLB 3 year CET 2020 (MH CET Law 3 years) tomorrow, November 25, 2020. Candidates who wrote the entrance exam will be able to check their results on the official website, mahacet.org, when it is released. Candidates will have to use their login credentials as specified by the authorities to check their individual results.

MHT CET result for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be announced by November 28, the authorities had said.

MHT CET law exam, for admission to the three year LLB programme, was held on November 2 and November 3, 2020. The entrance test was earlier postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities conducted an entrance exam for admission to the five-year law programme on October 11.

Click here to check MHT CET Law result 2020 after release

MHT CET 3 Year Law Result 2020: How To Download

To check MHT CET law result, follow these steps:

1- Go to the official website, mahacet.org

2- From the ‘Under Graduate Courses’ section, click on the 3 years LLB programme

3- Click on the result link

4- Key in your login credentials

5- Submit and download the result

MHT CET LLB is held every year for admission to the three year LLB programme at government, government-aided colleges, university departments, university-managed institutes and unaided colleges in Maharashtra.

Check marking scheme

