MHT CET Law Process Delayed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

The State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has delayed the admission process for MHT CET Law 2021 and the admission tests conducted for other professional law courses. The exam authorities will release a new notification once the examination dates are decided. The MH CET Law 2021 will be conducted for admissions to 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes.

Usually, the admission process for MH CET begins in December the previous year, but due to COVID-19 curbs, the entrance test had to be postponed along with the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Once the dates are finalised, MH CET Law dates, brochure and syllabus will be published on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Law Eligibility Criteria

MHT CET law five-year LLB will be conducted for candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution.

MHT CET law three-year LLB will be conducted for candidates who have passed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

The candidates must have qualified the required examination with at least 45 percent marks.

CET Cell had announced formation of SETU centers in remote areas to facilitate candidates in uploading documents and exam process.

Around 145 government and self-financed law colleges participate in the common entrance test.

MHT CET is still finishing the law admission process of the previous academic year. It will release the second round of three-year LLB seat allotment today. The final admission process is expected to be completed by April 2021.