MHT CET Law Admit Card 2021 Releasing Shortly; Check Details

MHT CET law admit cards 2021 will be released shortly

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, (MHT CET) law 2021 admit card will be released shortly. Students appearing for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB course exams can download their admit cards through the official website- mahacet.org, once declared. Students will be required to fill in their application number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

MHT CET for 3-year LLB will be held on October 4 and October 5, whereas 5-year LLB will be conducted on October 8. Initially, the exam was scheduled for October 3 but, as it was coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021, the authorities had postponed it to October 8.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET law admit card 2021 download link, on the homepage

A new login page will reopen

Key in the Application Number and Password

Click on ‘Submit’

The MHT CET Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

After downloading the MHT CET law admit card, check all the details mentioned in it including the student's name, parents’ name, exam schedule and exam guidelines.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their MHT CET 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof in the MHT CET exam center for a successful entry.

This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MHT CET 2021 for different courses and admission to colleges across Maharashtra.