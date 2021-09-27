  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Law Admit Card 2021 Releasing Shortly; Check Details

MHT CET Law Admit Card 2021 Releasing Shortly; Check Details

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, (MHT CET) law 2021 admit card will be released shortly.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 6:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year
MHT CET 2021: Top Colleges For BE In Information Technology, Cut-Off From 2020
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards For PCB Group Released
MHT CET 2021: Dates For 5 Exam Rescheduled Due To JEE Advanced 2021
MHT CET 2021: Students Will Get Another Chance If Two Exams Clash, Says Minister
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
MHT CET Law Admit Card 2021 Releasing Shortly; Check Details
MHT CET law admit cards 2021 will be released shortly
New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, (MHT CET) law 2021 admit card will be released shortly. Students appearing for 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB course exams can download their admit cards through the official website- mahacet.org, once declared. Students will be required to fill in their application number and date of birth to access their admit cards.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

MHT CET for 3-year LLB will be held on October 4 and October 5, whereas 5-year LLB will be conducted on October 8. Initially, the exam was scheduled for October 3 but, as it was coinciding with JEE Advanced 2021, the authorities had postponed it to October 8.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Go the official website -cetcell.mahacet.org

  • Click on the MHT CET law admit card 2021 download link, on the homepage

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Key in the Application Number and Password

  • Click on ‘Submit’

  • The MHT CET Admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Save and download the admit card

  • Take a print out for future reference

After downloading the MHT CET law admit card, check all the details mentioned in it including the student's name, parents’ name, exam schedule and exam guidelines.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their MHT CET 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof in the MHT CET exam center for a successful entry.

This year a total of 8,55,869 students have applied for the MHT CET 2021 for different courses and admission to colleges across Maharashtra.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Admit Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Asks Students To Send Bank Details For 2020 Admission Fee Refund
DU Asks Students To Send Bank Details For 2020 Admission Fee Refund
Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year
Maharashtra CET 2021: BTech Computer Science Cut-Offs From Last Year
Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU
Kiren Rijiju Inaugurates School Of Law, Forensic Justice And Policy Studies At NFSU
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
IIM Ahmedabad Completes Placement Of 15th PGPX Batch, 137 Students Get Offer
.......................... Advertisement ..........................