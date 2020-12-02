MHT CET Law 2020 Result Declared; Check Scores At Mahacet.org

MAH 3 Year LLB CET Result 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Law result 2020 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 5. All those candidates who had appeared for MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 exam can check their marks and qualifying status at mahacet.org.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance examination will be eligible to appear for counselling round. Students will get admission to LLB programmes offered by the government, government-aided colleges across the state.

MHT CET law 2020, for admission to the three year LLB programme, was conducted on November 2 and November 3, 2020.

MH CET 3 Year Law Result 2020: How To Download

Step 1: Log on to the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra's official website- mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions 3 years LLB programme.

Step 3: Tap on the MHT CET Law result 2020 link.

Step 4: Enter the credentials to login.

Step 5: The MAH CET LLB result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name, MHT CET score, qualifying status and download the result.

Mugdha Vasant Patwardhan, Yukti Arora, Aniruddha Omkar Shidhaya and Vrinda Bhola have topped MHT CET LLB with 118 equated score out of 150. The state CET Cell has already declared the MHT CET result 2020 for the PCM and PCB group has been declared on November 28.