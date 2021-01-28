MHT CET Releases Final Merit List Of 5 Year LLB Programme; Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has released the MHT CET five-year LLb merit list. Students can access the MH CET 5-year LLb round 1 merit list at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org. The final round one MHT CET five-year LLb merit list has been contains the names of the candidates who have been shortlisted from the rund one Centralised Admission Process, commonly known as CAP.

The counselling committee has released separate final merit lists for the candidates of Maharashtra, all India candidature candidates, and an on-hold list for the Maharashtra candidates.

MHT CET Law 5-Year LLB ROund 1 Final Merit List -- Direct Link

How to download MH CET law 5-year LLB final merit list

Visit the counselling portal of CET Cell Maharashtra -- cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

Click on the 5-year LLB link; the merit list for MS and OMS categories will be displayed.

Download the MH CET law final merit list in PDF form.

Check the name in the merit list and check the ranking.

In the round 1 of five-year MH CET LLb counselling 10,259 candidates have been included in the final merit list, out of which, 7,633 candidates are from Maharashtra State Candidature and 1,385 from the all India category.

The counselling committee have placed several candidates on hold by not including them on the round one of LLB five-year final merit list. From the Maharashtra state category, 355 candidates are kept on hold and 125 candidates from all India category. These candidates have been kept on hold list as they have failed to clear the discrepancy in the grievance period and extended grievance period. These candidates can now update their MH CET five-year LLb application status and document status and participate in the next round of the counselling process.