MHT CET 2020: B.Pharma Schedule For CAP Round 2 Revised

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for B Pharma admissions on its official website mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 19, 2021 1:36 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for the undergraduate pharmacy candidates to accept the offered seats through their login details as per allotment of CAP Round 1 till January 20, 2021 upto 3 pm. Once the admissions for MHT CET CAP Round 1 get over, the examination authorities will begin the process to release CAP Round 2 provisional list. MHT CET has released the revised B Pharma schedule for CAP Round 2 on its official website mahacet.org.

The selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges and institutes on January 20 by 5 pm. They will be required to confirm their admission by paying the admission fee and submit the required documents. The reserved candidates including SC/ST/OBC/SBC/EW must submit their category certificates by January 20, 2021. In case, there are any vacant seats left in the reserved category, they will be made available for the unreserved candidates.

In case, the B Pharma candidates fail to submit the required fee or documents, they will not be eligible for admission into allotted colleges.

MHT CET will release a new provisional list of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 on January 21. The same day online submission and confirmation of option form for pharmacy seats will begin on the website. The candidates of round two will then have to accept the offered seats and submit the required fee before January 29.

Earlier on January 13, MHT-CET released the result for round one of BTech seat allotment.

