MHT CET Counselling Date 2021 Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here

The CET cell has also revised the CAP 2021 dates across all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration is November 19, while for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP are November 22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 18, 2021 1:40 pm IST

MHT CET CAP 2021 dates rescheduled
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2021-22. Students will now be able to register for admission till November 21. Academic activities, as per the revised schedule, will start on December 7.

The CET cell has also revised the CAP 2021 dates across all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration is November 19, while for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP are November 22.

MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling Dates

Events

Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website

November 2-21

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode

November 2-22

Commencement of academic activities for All institutes

December 7

Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22.

December 23

For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates)

December 24

