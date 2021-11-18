MHT CET Counselling Date 2021 Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
The CET cell has also revised the CAP 2021 dates across all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration is November 19, while for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP are November 22.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2021-22. Students will now be able to register for admission till November 21. Academic activities, as per the revised schedule, will start on December 7.
MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling Dates
Events
Dates
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website
November 2-21
Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode
November 2-22
Commencement of academic activities for All institutes
December 7
Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22.
December 23
For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates)
December 24