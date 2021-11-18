MHT CET Counselling Date 2021 Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here

MHT CET CAP 2021 dates rescheduled

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the counselling schedule for the centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2021-22. Students will now be able to register for admission till November 21. Academic activities, as per the revised schedule, will start on December 7.

The CET cell has also revised the CAP 2021 dates across all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration is November 19, while for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP are November 22.

MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling Dates