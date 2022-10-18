MHT CET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result soon

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will release the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 18. The MHT CET CAP round 1 allotment will be available in online mode at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who have registered for Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 can check and download the allotment letter using their application number and password.

The candidates have to self-verify the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment by accepting the declaration through his/her login and certifying details submitted in the application form between October 19 and 21, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats as per their first preferences will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode and appear at the allotted college for document verification. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.

"The candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 1 by accepting that seat by choosing 'Not Freeze' option for the betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode," the Maharashtra State CET Cell said in a statement. The document verification and confirmation of admission will be conducted by the colleges from October 19 to 21, 2022.

