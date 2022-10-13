MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MHT CET 2022 final merit list at lb5cap22.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra released the final merit list for the five-year integrated LLB programmes. Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org using roll code, roll number. MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE

The MHT CET will release the round one allocation list on October 15, candidates in the round 1 allocation list can report at the allocated colleges and seek admission by October 18. The round 2 counselling registration will be held from October 20 to 23.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Merit List

Visit the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org Click on LLB final merit list link A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also issued the final merit list for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling. The shortlisted candidates can take admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programme.