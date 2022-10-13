  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The MHT CET will release the round one allocation list on October 15

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Web-Option Entry Begins Today
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET Final Merit List Out, Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List Today
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Merit List Released; Check Round 1 Alphabetic List Here
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
Check MHT CET 2022 final merit list at lb5cap22.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra released the final merit list for the five-year integrated LLB programmes. Candidates can check and download the merit list on the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org using roll code, roll number. MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

The MHT CET will release the round one allocation list on October 15, candidates in the round 1 allocation list can report at the allocated colleges and seek admission by October 18. The round 2 counselling registration will be held from October 20 to 23.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Merit List

  1. Visit the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org
  2. Click on LLB final merit list link
  3. A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  4. Download merit list, and take a print out for further reference.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also issued the final merit list for round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling. The shortlisted candidates can take admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5-years) programme.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET College Predictor MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Declares ITI Language Exam Result 2022, How To Check
Bihar Board Declares ITI Language Exam Result 2022, How To Check
Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati
Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates, Lays Foundation For Several Projects From IIT Guwahati
IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022
IIT Roorkee Holds Natural-Hazard Symposium For Indian Himalayas 2022
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens Today; List Of Documents Required
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................