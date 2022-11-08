MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 provisional allotment result will be released on November 9.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 provisional allotment result will be released tomorrow, November 9, 2022. After the provisional allotment result is released candidates can check and download it through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. On the basis of the web options entry by the candidates, the MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be released.

The seat acceptance window will remain open from November 10 to November 12. While, reporting to the allotted institute, the document verification process and payment of fee are scheduled to be held from November 10 to November 12, 2022. Also Read || MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins; Provisional Allotment On November 9

To download the MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 provisional seat allotment result candidates first need to go to the official website. And then from the homepage, click on the round 3 provisional seat allotment result link. Then enter the required credentials to log in. After that, the result will get displayed on the screen.

As per the schedule, the cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2022-23 is November 20. And the last date for uploading the data (details of admitted candidates) is November 21, 2022.

The MHT CET CAP counselling process is held for candidates to get admission into engineering courses offered by the participating institutes in the state of Maharashtra.