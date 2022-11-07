  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Ends Today; Details Here

MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Ends Today; Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 web option entry today.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 5:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins; Provisional Allotment On November 9
MH CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Out; Direct Link
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment Acceptance Begins Today At Fe2022.mahacet.org
MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 2 Allotment List Today At Mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment List Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Ends Today; Details Here
MHT CET CAP round 3 option entry ends today
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 web option entry today, November 7. Candidates who wish to appear in the MHT CET CAP round 3 counselling process can submit the web options through the official website-- fe2022.mahacet.org. The state CET cell will declare the MHT CET round 3 provisional seat allotment result on November 9, 2022.

Latest: MHT CET 2023 Sample Papers. Free Download
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

The candidates can accept the allotted seat between November 10 and 12, 2022. The candidates who have participated in MHT CET round 3 counselling and have been allotted the seat for the first time need to self-verify the seat allotment through the candidate’s login. Such candidates will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee online within the stipulated timeline.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will declare the CAP round 3 allotments on the basis of the web options entered by the candidates during online submission and confirmation of the option form. The participating institutes will verify the documents of the candidates and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through the college login system immediately.

Candidates who will get shortlisted in the MHT CET round 3 allotment result will have to report to the allotted institute, confirm admission by submitting the required documents and make payment of fee from November 10 to November 12 till 5 pm. Through MHT CET CAP counselling process, candidates will get admission into engineering courses offered by the participating institutes in the state of Maharashtra.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Maharashtra CET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Verification Slip Released, How To Download At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Verification Slip Released, How To Download At Kea.kar.nic.in
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out; Direct Link
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Phase 2 Second Merit List Out; Direct Link
Tamil Nadu Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC
Tamil Nadu Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date
IISER Bhopal Showcases Research, Teaching Facilities At Open House
IISER Bhopal Showcases Research, Teaching Facilities At Open House
.......................... Advertisement ..........................