MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Ends Today; Details Here

MHT CET CAP round 3 option entry ends today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 web option entry today, November 7. Candidates who wish to appear in the MHT CET CAP round 3 counselling process can submit the web options through the official website-- fe2022.mahacet.org. The state CET cell will declare the MHT CET round 3 provisional seat allotment result on November 9, 2022.

Latest: MHT CET 2023 Sample Papers. Free Download

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

The candidates can accept the allotted seat between November 10 and 12, 2022. The candidates who have participated in MHT CET round 3 counselling and have been allotted the seat for the first time need to self-verify the seat allotment through the candidate’s login. Such candidates will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee online within the stipulated timeline.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will declare the CAP round 3 allotments on the basis of the web options entered by the candidates during online submission and confirmation of the option form. The participating institutes will verify the documents of the candidates and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through the college login system immediately.

Candidates who will get shortlisted in the MHT CET round 3 allotment result will have to report to the allotted institute, confirm admission by submitting the required documents and make payment of fee from November 10 to November 12 till 5 pm. Through MHT CET CAP counselling process, candidates will get admission into engineering courses offered by the participating institutes in the state of Maharashtra.