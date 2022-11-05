MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 3 Option Entry Begins; Provisional Allotment On November 9

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 option entry begins today.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 counselling CAP round 3 web option entry process started today, November 5, 2022. Candidates can complete the MHT CET 2022 counselling CAP round 3 option entry process at cetcell.mahacet.org. The online submission and confirmation of the option form of CAP round 3 through the candidate’s login can be done till November 7, 2022.

On the basis of the MHT CET web options entry by the candidates, the round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be released on November 9. Candidates need to accept the offered seat from November 10 to November 12, 2022 till 3 pm. All eligible candidates who participated in round 3 and are allotted the seat for the first time need to self-verify the seat allotment and pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode.

Candidates need to report to the allotted institute, confirm admission by submitting the required documents and make payment of fee from November 10 to November 12 till 5 pm. The MHT CET 2022 counselling round 2 processes ended on November 4 with the declaration of provisional vacant seats.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling CAP Round 3: Web Option Entry Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAP portal and then open the MHT CET web options entry link.

Step 3: Fill in the choice in order of preference and save the options.

Step 4: Finally, click on submit.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission into engineering courses offered by the participating institutes in the state of Maharashtra.