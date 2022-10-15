MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today

MHT CET counselling 2022 option entry ends today

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the MHT CET CAP 2022 round 1 web options entry today, October 15. Candidates who have their name in MHT CET merit list can submit option entry on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Aspirants are required to submit their preferences for BE and BTech courses and colleges prior to the MHT CET 2022 CAP rounds.

As per the MHT CET information brochure, a candidate can fill a maximum of 300 choices of colleges and courses in decreasing order of their preference. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will consider the MHT CET 2022 web option as final for preparing the MHT CET allotment list. The MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment list will be issued on October 18. The candidates who will be agreed with the provisional allotment result can accept seats between October 19 and 21 (3 pm). The candidates can report at the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: How To Fill Web-Options

Visit the MHT CET CAP portal -- fe2022.mahacet.org. Click on the “Candidate Login” tab and enter the MHT CET login details The web option entry portal will be displayed Complete the MHT CET 2022 option entry and verify Submit the MHT CET option entry form 2022 and download it for further reference.

MHT CET CAP 2022: Round 1 Counselling Schedule