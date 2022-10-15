  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today

MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the MHT CET CAP 2022 round 1 web options entry today, October 15.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 12:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
Maharashtra CAP 2022: MHT CET Round-1 Web-Option Entry Starts For BE, BTech Admission
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Web-Option Entry Begins Today
MHT CET 2022 Counselling Round-1 LIVE: Maharashtra MHTCET Final Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET Final Merit List Out, Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Counselling Final Merit List Today
MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry Ends Today
MHT CET counselling 2022 option entry ends today

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the MHT CET CAP 2022 round 1 web options entry today, October 15. Candidates who have their name in MHT CET merit list can submit option entry on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Aspirants are required to submit their preferences for BE and BTech courses and colleges prior to the MHT CET 2022 CAP rounds.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

As per the MHT CET information brochure, a candidate can fill a maximum of 300 choices of colleges and courses in decreasing order of their preference. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will consider the MHT CET 2022 web option as final for preparing the MHT CET allotment list. The MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment list will be issued on October 18. The candidates who will be agreed with the provisional allotment result can accept seats between October 19 and 21 (3 pm). The candidates can report at the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: How To Fill Web-Options

  1. Visit the MHT CET CAP portal -- fe2022.mahacet.org.
  2. Click on the “Candidate Login” tab and enter the MHT CET login details
  3. The web option entry portal will be displayed
  4. Complete the MHT CET 2022 option entry and verify
  5. Submit the MHT CET option entry form 2022 and download it for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2022 Option Entry Form

MHT CET CAP 2022: Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

MHT CET final merit list 2022

October 10, 2022

Web options entry form for MHT CET CAP round 1

October 13 to 15, 2022

Display of provisional allotment of CAP round 1

October 18, 2022

Acceptance to the offered seat

October 19 to 21, 2022

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
NEET MDS 2022: NBE Releases Revised Cut-Off; Details Here
UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At Mcc.nic.in
GATE 2023: Registrations With Late Fee Extended Till October 16
GATE 2023: Registrations With Late Fee Extended Till October 16
Centre Notifies Regulations For Foreign Universities To Set Up Campus In GIFT City
Centre Notifies Regulations For Foreign Universities To Set Up Campus In GIFT City
.......................... Advertisement ..........................