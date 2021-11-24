  • Home
MHT CET Counselling 2021: Provisional Merit List Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET qualified candidates who applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) can check their selection status on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 24, 2021 12:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET merit list 2021 (provisional) releasing today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra will release the MHT CET 2021 provisional merit list today. Maharashtra CET qualified candidates who applied for the centralised admission process (CAP) can check their selection status on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org. MHT CET merit list will be issued for both Maharashtra state and all India candidates.



 

Registration for MHT CET CAP counselling was closed on November 21. However, the facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will continue till December 23.

After the merit list is released, candidates can raise grievances about correction in the data displayed in the provisional merit list. “The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her Login for rectification. “Candidate shall upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of Grievance raised by candidate shall be available in candidates Login along with latest receipt cum Acknowledgement,” an official statement said.

Admission related activities at colleges will begin on December 7. The last date to apply for admission -- both CAP and non-CAP seats -- is December 23.

How To Download MHT CET 2021 Provisional Merit List

  • Visit cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Click on the MHT CET provisional merit list 2021 link.

  • Login with application number, date of birth, and/or other details.

  • The merit list will be displayed on the screen, download and check your selection status.

