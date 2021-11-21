  • Home
While registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) will end today, the facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will continue till December 23, an official statement said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 21, 2021 10:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

MHT CET Counselling 2021: CAP Registration Ends Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2021 CAP counselling registration ends today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 counselling will be closed today, November 21. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the revised Maharashtra CET counselling schedule, the facility for online registration of application and uploading of required documents will be closed today and online registration of application and uploading of documents can be completed by November 22.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances in colleges accepting MHTCET Score. Click Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website

November 2-21

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode

November 2-22

Commencement of academic activities for All institutes

December 7

Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22.

December 23

For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates)

December 24

The Maharashtra CET cell had revised the CAP 2021 dates for all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration was November 19 and for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP is November 22.

The CET cell will soon begin registration for UG medical counselling for NEET 2021 qualified candidates.

