MHT CET Counselling 2021: CAP Registration Ends Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2021 CAP counselling registration ends today (representational)

MHT CET Counselling 2021: Registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 counselling will be closed today, November 21. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. As per the revised Maharashtra CET counselling schedule, the facility for online registration of application and uploading of required documents will be closed today and online registration of application and uploading of documents can be completed by November 22.

While registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) will end today, the facility of online registration and documents verification, confirmation of application form for admission to seats other than CAP seats will continue till December 23, an official statement said.

MHT CET CAP 2021 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website November 2-21 Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode November 2-22 Commencement of academic activities for All institutes December 7 Cut-off Date for all type of admissions for the Academic Year 2021-22. December 23 For Institutes: Last date of uploading the data (details of admitted candidates) December 24

The Maharashtra CET cell had revised the CAP 2021 dates for all programmes. For MArch counselling, the last date for registration was November 19 and for MBA, MMS and MCA, the last date for registration to CAP is November 22.

The CET cell will soon begin registration for UG medical counselling for NEET 2021 qualified candidates.