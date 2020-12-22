  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today

MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for MHT CET 2020 counselling in online mode today by 11:59 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 6:45 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra State Cell Revises MBA, MMS Schedule; Register By December 25
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
Registration For MHT CET Law Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required
MAH CET Schedule For MCA Courses Released; Details Here
MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell To Start ME, MTech Counselling From December 11
MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today
Online registration for MHT CET counselling 2020 closes today
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for MHT CET 2020 counselling in online mode today by 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to visit MHT CET 2021 official website cetcell.mahacet.org to register themselves. The MHT CET is required for admission into Bachelors in Engineering and Bachelors in Technology (BE/Btech) in affiliated colleges. The last date for verification of documents and acceptance of application is December 23 till 5 pm. The website is also asking about JEE (Main) 2020 paper-1 (National Talent Agency) NTA score.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2020 counselling

  • Visit the MHT CET website

  • Click on new registration and mention if you have appeared for MHT CET before

  • The website will ask questions including if the candidate has appeared for JEE (Main) 2020 paper-1 and the NTA score.

  • Aspirants will have to enter their personal details including their name, address, email address and phone number

  • The candidates will receive a One-Time password (OTP). Enter the code and verify your registration.

  • Form-2 will open in which the candidates will have to enter their educational qualifications including marks in Class 10 and 12 examinations. Finally submit the online application form.

The authorities had announced MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 earlier along with starting the registration process from December 9. However, the MHT CET counselling date 2020 was extended till December 22 for online registration. The MHT CET 2020 provisional merit list will be released on December 25. The administration will allow the candidates to raise objections, if any by December 27. The final MHT CET 2020 merit list will be released on December 29.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result MHT CET Online Application MHT CET Notification MHT CET answer key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Exams 2021 Will Be Held Offline: Education Minister
CBSE Exams 2021 Will Be Held Offline: Education Minister
Education Minister Webinar Live Now: 'No CBSE Board Exams Till February 2021', Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Live | Education Minister Webinar Live Now: 'No CBSE Board Exams Till February 2021', Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
'No Board Exams Till February 2021, Online Exams Impossible': Ramesh Pokhriyal
'No Board Exams Till February 2021, Online Exams Impossible': Ramesh Pokhriyal
PM Narendra Modi To Attend Centenary Celebrations Of Visva Bharati University
PM Narendra Modi To Attend Centenary Celebrations Of Visva Bharati University
Fighting Cerebral Palsy, 21-Year-Old Cracks JEE
Fighting Cerebral Palsy, 21-Year-Old Cracks JEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................