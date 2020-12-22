MHT CET Counselling 2020:Online Registration Closes today

Online registration for MHT CET counselling 2020 closes today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration process for MHT CET 2020 counselling in online mode today by 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to visit MHT CET 2021 official website cetcell.mahacet.org to register themselves. The MHT CET is required for admission into Bachelors in Engineering and Bachelors in Technology (BE/Btech) in affiliated colleges. The last date for verification of documents and acceptance of application is December 23 till 5 pm. The website is also asking about JEE (Main) 2020 paper-1 (National Talent Agency) NTA score.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2020 counselling

Visit the MHT CET website

Click on new registration and mention if you have appeared for MHT CET before

The website will ask questions including if the candidate has appeared for JEE (Main) 2020 paper-1 and the NTA score.

Aspirants will have to enter their personal details including their name, address, email address and phone number

The candidates will receive a One-Time password (OTP). Enter the code and verify your registration.

Form-2 will open in which the candidates will have to enter their educational qualifications including marks in Class 10 and 12 examinations. Finally submit the online application form.

The authorities had announced MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 earlier along with starting the registration process from December 9. However, the MHT CET counselling date 2020 was extended till December 22 for online registration. The MHT CET 2020 provisional merit list will be released on December 25. The administration will allow the candidates to raise objections, if any by December 27. The final MHT CET 2020 merit list will be released on December 29.