MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
MHT CET Counselling Dates 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by seven days.
MHT CET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended last dates to submit online applications for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by seven days. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision has been made in a review meeting as per the demands of students and parents.
“In today’s meeting, the department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online applications by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses,” Mr Samant said on social media.
MHT CET Counselling 2020: Revised Schedule
The extended last dates for submitting online applications for different programmes are:
Name of course
Revised last date
Previous last date
BE/BTech
December 22
December 15
BPharmacy
December 21
December 14
BArch
December 20
December 13
BHMCET
December 23
December 16
DSE
December 21
December 14
DSP
December 21
December 14
MBA/MMS
December 20
December 13
ME/MTech
December 24
December 17
MCA
December 23
December 16
MPharmacy
December 23
December 16
MArch
December 23
December 16
Revised activity schedule for different programmes will be published on the official website, mahcet.org, within two to three days, an official statement said.