MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days

MHT CET Counselling Dates 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by seven days.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 15, 2020 12:29 pm IST

MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MHT CET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended last dates to submit online applications for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by seven days. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision has been made in a review meeting as per the demands of students and parents.

“In today’s meeting, the department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online applications by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses,” Mr Samant said on social media.

MHT CET Counselling 2020: Revised Schedule

The extended last dates for submitting online applications for different programmes are:

Name of course

Revised last date

Previous last date

BE/BTech

December 22

December 15

BPharmacy

December 21

December 14

BArch

December 20

December 13

BHMCET

December 23

December 16

DSE

December 21

December 14

DSP

December 21

December 14

MBA/MMS

December 20

December 13

ME/MTech

December 24

December 17

MCA

December 23

December 16

MPharmacy

December 23

December 16

MArch

December 23

December 16

Revised activity schedule for different programmes will be published on the official website, mahcet.org, within two to three days, an official statement said.

