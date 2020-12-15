Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended By 7 Days

MHT CET Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended last dates to submit online applications for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by seven days. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision has been made in a review meeting as per the demands of students and parents.

“In today’s meeting, the department has been directed to extend the deadline for filling online applications by seven days as per the demand of students and parents for the admission process of undergraduate and postgraduate vocational courses,” Mr Samant said on social media.

MHT CET Counselling 2020: Revised Schedule

The extended last dates for submitting online applications for different programmes are:

Name of course Revised last date Previous last date BE/BTech December 22 December 15 BPharmacy December 21 December 14 BArch December 20 December 13 BHMCET December 23 December 16 DSE December 21 December 14 DSP December 21 December 14 MBA/MMS December 20 December 13 ME/MTech December 24 December 17 MCA December 23 December 16 MPharmacy December 23 December 16 MArch December 23 December 16

Revised activity schedule for different programmes will be published on the official website, mahcet.org, within two to three days, an official statement said.