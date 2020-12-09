MHT CET Counselling 2020 Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org, Apply Till December 15
MHT CET 2020 counselling registration has been started. Candidates can register online till December 15
MHT CET Counselling 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started MHT CET counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and other programmes. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test can now visit the official website and register to participate in the counselling process. Registration for MHT CET counselling started today, December 9 and the last date to apply is December 15. Candidates can apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The provisional merit list for Engineering admission will be released on December 18 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 22, along with the provisional seat matrix.
Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 29 and 31, 2020.
MHT CET Counselling 2020 (Engineering): Important Dates
Events
Dates
Registration
December 9 to 15
Documents verification
December 9 to 16
Display of the provisional merit list
December 18
Submission of grievances
December 19 to 20
Display of final merit list, seat matrix
December 22
Confirmation of options
December 23 to 25
Display of provisional allotment
December 28
Accepting the offered seat by candidates
December 29 to 31
Reporting to institute
December 29 to 31
To complete the registration process, candidates will have to click on the ‘New Registration’ button on the homepage and log in using their MHT CET roll number and application number.
Step by step guide for registration