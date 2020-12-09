MHT CET Counselling 2020 Begins At Cetcell.mahacet.org, Apply Till December 15

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 2020 Admission Form: Registration for CET counselling has been started

MHT CET Counselling 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started MHT CET counselling for admission to BTech, MBA and other programmes. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test can now visit the official website and register to participate in the counselling process. Registration for MHT CET counselling started today, December 9 and the last date to apply is December 15. Candidates can apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The provisional merit list for Engineering admission will be released on December 18 and the final merit list will be displayed on December 22, along with the provisional seat matrix.

Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between December 29 and 31, 2020.

Events Dates Registration December 9 to 15 Documents verification December 9 to 16 Display of the provisional merit list December 18 Submission of grievances December 19 to 20 Display of final merit list, seat matrix December 22 Confirmation of options December 23 to 25 Display of provisional allotment December 28 Accepting the offered seat by candidates December 29 to 31 Reporting to institute December 29 to 31

Apply here

To complete the registration process, candidates will have to click on the ‘New Registration’ button on the homepage and log in using their MHT CET roll number and application number.

Step by step guide for registration