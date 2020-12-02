MHT CET CAP Schedule For BFA Courses Released At Mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the centralized admission process (CAP) schedule for BFA courses at mahacet.org. Students seeking admission to the first year undergraduate Bachelor of

Fine Art (BFA) courses can check the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 schedule. As per the MHT CET dates, the online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission will start between December 5 and December 10. According to the MHT CET BFA dates, documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will start from December 7 to December 11.

As per the MHT CET BFA dates, the final score card for MAH-AAC-CET 2020 in candidates login portal will be released on December 14. The schedule, as per the Maharashtra State CET Cell, is provisional and may change due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised schedule will be notified on the website https://info.mahacet.org/Fine_Art_courses/fine_art/.

MHT CET CAP Schedule For BFA Courses

Activity Dates Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates Note:- Candidates opting for Maharashtra plus AIl Candidature as well as NRI / PIO / OCI / CIWGC shall apply separately for each type.

December 5 - December 10 Documents E-verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission. (Online Scrutiny of Documents through CAP Agency)

December 7 - December 11 Final Score Card for MAH-AAC-CET 2020 in Candidates Login December 14 Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website.

December 14 Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates (through online login only) [During this period candidate can submit documents ( if any) for verification Online]

December 15 Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website

