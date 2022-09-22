MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration For CAP Begins; Details On Schedule, Direct Link

MHT CET CAP round 2022 registration schedule, direct link

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) for the academic year 2022-23. The MHT CET CAP application window is open for admission to BE and BTECH (4 years) and Master of Enginering and Technology (Integrated 5-years). Students will be able to register for admission till October 4. Academic activities, as per the MHT CET 2022 CAP schedule, will start on November 1. Applicants can submit their MHT CET application forms for CAP on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

According to the CAP MHT CET 2022 schedule, the last date to submit and verify applications and documents is October 4 (4 pm). However, the application window will continue till November 17 (5 pm) for non-CAP candidates.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra and all India candidates will be made available on the website on October 7, while the final merit list for round 1 and seat matrix will be displayed on October 12. There will be 3 rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

The online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will be held between October 13 and 15. The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for the first round has been scheduled to be issued on October 18. Candidates will be required to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm), while they have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between October 19 and 21.