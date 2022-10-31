MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Declared

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has declared the MHT CET CAP round 2 provisional allotment result today, October 31. Candidates registered for Maharashtra CET round 2 counselling can check their CAP round 2 allotment on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. To check the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result, candidates need to log in with their application ID and password.

Latest: MHT CET 2023 Sample Papers. Free Download

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022