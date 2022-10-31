MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

  • Home
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET CAP round 2 provisional allotment result has been declared today, October 31.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 8:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has declared the MHT CET CAP round 2 provisional allotment result today, October 31. Candidates registered for Maharashtra CET round 2 counselling can check their CAP round 2 allotment on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. To check the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result, candidates need to log in with their application ID and password.

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2022

