MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2021 Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result releasing today at cetcell.mahacet.org, fe2021.mahacet.org (representational)

MHT CET Round 2 Allotment Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release MHT CET CAP round 2 provisional allotment result today. Candidates who applied for MHT CET CAP round 2 counselling can check the allotment results at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2021.mahacet.org. The release time has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Candidates selected for admission in the second round will have to accept the allotted seats between December 18 and 21 (up to 3 pm).

They will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions by submitting the required documents between December 18 and 21 (5 pm).

“Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round II shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission,” the CET Cell said.

If seats remain vacant after the second round of MHT CET counselling, further admission rounds will be conducted at the institute level.

Colleges will display vacant seats at their websites and invite applications from registered candidates. After that, they will prepare and display merit lists and complete the admission process.

How To Download MHT CET CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2021

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on the link for BE/BTech or the course you have applied for. It will redirect you to fe2021.mahacet.org. Click on the link for MHT CET merit list 2021 or round 2 allotment list. Download the allotment result.

The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the 2021-22 academic year is December 29.