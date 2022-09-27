  • Home
The merit list of MHT CET 5-year integrated law programme round 1 will be made available on the website on October 13, while the registration for round 2 will start on October 20 and continue till October 23.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 12:56 pm IST

MHT CET CAP 2022: Round 1 Registration For 5-Year Integrated Law Begins; Documents Required, Key Points
MAH 5-year Law round 1 registration for CAP begins
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the registration for the centralised admission process (CAP) for five-year integrated LLb programmes. The round 1 registration for 5-year integrated law programme is for the academic year 2022-23. The MHT CET CAP application window will remain open till October 6. Applicants can submit their MHT CET application forms for CAP on llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

The merit list of MHT CET 5-year integrated law programme round 1 will be made available on the website on October 13, while the registration for round 2 will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. There will be two rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling and an institute level round for ACAP seats.

As part of MHT CET CAP 2022 registration, candidates will be required to upload certain documents. These are:

  1. Passport size colour photograph
  2. Signature image
  3. Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets
  4. MH CET LLB application form
  5. MH CET law scorecard
  6. Domicile certificate/birth certificate
  7. Caste certificate (if applicable)
  8. Eligibility certificate EWS candidates

The Maharashtra CET Cell will prepare the CET 2022 round 1 merit list based on candidates’ preferences and performance in the examination. The provisional alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB will be published on October 10, and the final merit list on October 13, 2022.

