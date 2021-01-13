MHT-CET CAP 2020: Maharashtra Releases BTech Seat Allotment Result

Maharashtra Common Admission Test Cell (MHT-CET) has released the result for round one of seat allotment based on Btech entrance examination on its official website mhtcet.org. The MHT CET 2021 BTech candidates who attended the counselling round and submitted their options can login using their credentials to get their MHT-CET 2021 result. The BTech candidates will have to self-verify to auto-freeze their allotted seats. Students who have been allotted the institutes not as per their top choice but as per their subsequent choices will have the options ‘self-freeze’ and ‘auto-freeze’. Self-freeze option will allow them to request for other colleges as per their choice later in the next counselling round.

Direct link to MHT CET 2021 Btech result

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 BTech round allotment result

Visit the official website mhtcet.org

Click on the link for B.E/ B.Tech courses and go to the counselling page for undergraduate engineering admissions – alternatively, click on ‘MHT CET 2020 Engineering Counselling here’

Login using the CAP application ID and date of birth. Result for the Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1 would be displayed on the screen

Selected students can download their allotment letter for further use and pay the fees through online mode

Selected candidates will have to report to their allotted institutes between January 14, 2021 and January 16, 2021. The institute would verify the documents as uploaded in the online system and confirm the admission. They would also provide a fee receipt and confirmation of admission receipt to the students.