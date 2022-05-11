  • Home
  • Education
  • Last Date To Register For MHT CET 2022 With Late Fee Today; Details Here

Last Date To Register For MHT CET 2022 With Late Fee Today; Details Here

MHT CET 2022: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org with the payment of a late fee by 11:59 pm tonight.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 11, 2022 11:00 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised Date, Important Details
MHT CET 2022 Dates Revised; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule
MHT CET 2022 Date Postponed To August, Confirms Minister Uday Samant
MHT CET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Here's How To Register At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From June 3
Last Date To Register For MHT CET 2022 With Late Fee Today; Details Here
MHT CET 2022 application form last date today
New Delhi:

The last date for registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses, is today, May 11. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org with the payment of a late fee by 11:59 pm tonight. However the registrations for MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations which are closing today, can be applied without the payment of a late fee.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here.
Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more.  Subscribe Now!
Students Liked : MHT CET 2022 Syllabus (Updated) - PDFs for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology. Download Now!

As per the MHT CET dates, the MHT CET PCB group, MHT CET PCM group, MHT MBA CET, Maha MMS CET, Maha MCA CET, Maha MArch CET, Maha BPlanning CET, BA-BEd CET, BSc-BEd integrated CET; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course will be held in August.

ALSO READ || MHT CET 2022 Complete Schedule

MHT CET 2022 Eligibility

Candidate must have passed or appeared for HSC (12th/Equivalent Examination).

Maharashtra state candidates must clearly mention the category, in case of reservation (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/PWD/etc), Candidate must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate as is applicable (valid up to 31st March 2023).

Fees:- For General Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) Candidates: Rs 800

For Candidates of Backward class categories [SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State etc]: Rs 600

All PWD candidates belonging to Maharashtra State will be charged Rs 600

MHT CET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

MHT CET 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. First, click on the registration button, enter the required information and register

  3. Now, login and fill the application form

  4. Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Online Application

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JIPMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Check Application Fee, Direct Link To Apply
JIPMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Check Application Fee, Direct Link To Apply
NEET 2022 Registration Closes Soon; Check Last Date To Apply, Application Fee, Details
NEET 2022 Registration Closes Soon; Check Last Date To Apply, Application Fee, Details
ISC 12th Semester 2 History Exam 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
ISC 12th Semester 2 History Exam 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates:
CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates: "Easy, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2022: Release Date And Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................