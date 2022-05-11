Last Date To Register For MHT CET 2022 With Late Fee Today; Details Here

MHT CET 2022 application form last date today

The last date for registrations for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses, is today, May 11. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org with the payment of a late fee by 11:59 pm tonight. However the registrations for MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MCA CET, MAH-M.Arch CET and MAH-M-HMCT CET examinations which are closing today, can be applied without the payment of a late fee.

As per the MHT CET dates, the MHT CET PCB group, MHT CET PCM group, MHT MBA CET, Maha MMS CET, Maha MCA CET, Maha MArch CET, Maha BPlanning CET, BA-BEd CET, BSc-BEd integrated CET; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course will be held in August.

MHT CET 2022 Eligibility

Candidate must have passed or appeared for HSC (12th/Equivalent Examination).

Maharashtra state candidates must clearly mention the category, in case of reservation (SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT-NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/PWD/etc), Candidate must possess valid documents like Caste Certificate, Caste Validity Certificate and Non Creamy Layer Certificate as is applicable (valid up to 31st March 2023).

Fees:- For General Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) Candidates: Rs 800

For Candidates of Backward class categories [SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/Candidates form Maharashtra State etc]: Rs 600

All PWD candidates belonging to Maharashtra State will be charged Rs 600

MHT CET 2022 Application Form: Direct Link

MHT CET 2022: How To Apply