MHT CET Answer Key For PCB, PCM Groups Released; Details Here

MHT CET Answer Key: The state CET Cell has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET answer key between October 12 and October 13.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 11, 2021 8:27 pm IST

MHT CET answer key out
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) answer keys have been released today, October 11. The MHT CET 2021 for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were held in between September 20 and October 1 and a re-exam, for rain-affected students, was held on October 9 and 10. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell administers the MHT CET 2021 for admission to several undergraduate institutes across the state. The state CET Cell has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional MHT CET answer key between October 12 and October 13.

Recommended: Download Free Sample papers for MHT CET along with answersClick Here

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12/ MHT CET score - Check List here 

Students can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional MHT CET 2021 answer key. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, the state CET Cell will release the MHT CET final answer key and results.

How To Access MHT CET Answer Key

Visit the MHT CET official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the direct link to check the MHT CET answer key

Enter the login credentials in the required fields

Submit and access the MHT Answer key for the PCB and PCM groups

The CET Cell Maharashtra said results of the entrance exam will be declared on or before October 28. MHT CET results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) groups will be available at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

How To Raise Objections Against MHT CET 2021 Answer Key

  • Go to the official webiste

  • Sign in using the MHT CET system generated login IDs, password

  • Click on the ‘Proceed’ button

  • From the left-hand panel, click on ‘Objection Form’

  • Enter the required details

  • Submit the form

