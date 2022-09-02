MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Begins Today

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today, September 2. The candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET answer key from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra State CET Cell has issued the MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group on September 1 and invited challenges from candidates between September 2 and September 4. Along with the MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB answer key, the State CET Cell has also released the candidate response sheets.

The candidates who have appeared in MHT CET 2022 examination can download the answer key released for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories. The candidates can submit their grievances online by paying the prescribed fee within the stipulated time. The subject experts will not entertain any objection received after the due date. The MHT CET final answer key will be prepared after overviewing the objections received. Based on which the Maharashtra State CET Cell will announce the MHT CET result 2022.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objection

Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link Enter the log in details - application number and password Select the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key Verify answer key and your responses Proceed to raise challenge (if any) as instructed Pay the objection fee and download the receipt

Maharashtra State CET Cell has conducted the MHT CET 2022 examination from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. MHT CET result 2022 will be declared by September 15.