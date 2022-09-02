MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download MHT CET answer key at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has opened the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today, September 2. The candidates can check and raise objections on answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET answer key for PCM and PCB group was issued on September 1, and candidates can make challenges on answer key till September 4. Along with the MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB answer key, the State CET Cell has also released the candidate response sheets. The candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link Enter the log in details - application number and password Select the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key Verify answer key and your responses Proceed to raise challenge (if any) as instructed Pay the objection fee and download the receipt.

Maharashtra CET exam was held from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. The CET result 2022 will be announced by September 15.