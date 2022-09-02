  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The candidates can check and raise objections on answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 2, 2022 11:20 am IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet Out
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key Today, How To Download
MHT CET 2022 Result Date Announced; Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet On September 1
MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-exams; Direct Link To Download
MHT CET Result 2022 Released; MArch, MHMCT Scorecard Available At Mahacet.org
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens, Steps To Raise Objections
Download MHT CET answer key at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has opened the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today, September 2. The candidates can check and raise objections on answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Last Minute Preparation Tips Check Here
Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now
Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now  

The MHT CET answer key for PCM and PCB group was issued on September 1, and candidates can make challenges on answer key till September 4. Along with the MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB answer key, the State CET Cell has also released the candidate response sheets. The candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 800 for the general category and Rs 600 for the reserved categories.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link
  3. Enter the log in details - application number and password
  4. Select the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key
  5. Verify answer key and your responses
  6. Proceed to raise challenge (if any) as instructed
  7. Pay the objection fee and download the receipt.

Maharashtra CET exam was held from August 5 to 11 for PCM group, and for PCB group, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. The CET result 2022 will be announced by September 15.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Result MHT CET answer key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Live | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 Live: Class 10, 12 Results At Mahresult.nic.in; Direct Link
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check
Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022 Released, How To Check
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Opens Today, Know How To Challenge
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
Telangana TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................