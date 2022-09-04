  • Home
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using log-in credentials- login id and password till 5 PM

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 10:26 am IST
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window Closes Today, Steps To Challenge
Download MHT CET answer key at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window today, September 4. The candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using log-in credentials- login id and password till 5 PM. The candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 (per question) as a processing fee for the challenge. ALSO READ | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat Matrix, Participating Institutes List Released; Details Here

The MHT CET answer key for the PCM and PCB group was earlier released on September 1. The candidates can download the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) answer key on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection

  1. Visit the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link
  3. Enter the log in details - application number and password
  4. Select the desired exam group and MHT CET answer key
  5. Verify answer key and your responses
  6. Proceed to raise challenge (if any) as instructed
  7. Pay the objection fee and download the receipt.

MHT CET 2022 final answer key and result will be released after overviewing the objections received on answer key. The CET result will be announced by September 15. The CET exam 2022 for PCM group was held from August 5 to 11, while from August 12 to 20 for the PCB group.

