MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Submit Objections Tomorrow

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 4. The candidates can raise objections on Maharashtra CET 2022 questions and answers on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org till 5 pm. To check and download the MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET 2022 candidate's response sheet is also available on the official website. The State CET Cell will issue the MHT CET 2022 final answer key, result after reviewing the challenges made on the answer key. The subject experts will not entertain any challenges received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection

Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link Enter the log in details - roll number and date of birth Click on “Response Report” and verify your details Submit your objection and pay the processing fee Download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2022 Answer Key

If a candidate have any query regarding the MHT CET result, s/he can register their objection(s) by paying the fees of Rs 1,000 per question. For any queries, candidates can contact the helpdesk- maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com.

