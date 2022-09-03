MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Last Date To Submit Objections Tomorrow
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 4.
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, September 4. The candidates can raise objections on Maharashtra CET 2022 questions and answers on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org till 5 pm. To check and download the MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth.
Recommended: Free MHT CET Sample Papers. Click Here | MHT CET Last Minute Preparation Tips Check Here
Latest: Most Scoring Concepts For MHT CET (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics), Check Now
Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now
The MHT CET 2022 candidate's response sheet is also available on the official website. The State CET Cell will issue the MHT CET 2022 final answer key, result after reviewing the challenges made on the answer key. The subject experts will not entertain any challenges received after the due date or without receipt of the processing fee.
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objection
- Go to the official website- mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
- Click on the 'Answer Key Challenge' link
- Enter the log in details - roll number and date of birth
- Click on “Response Report” and verify your details
- Submit your objection and pay the processing fee
- Download the confirmation page for further reference.
Direct Link: MHT CET 2022 Answer Key
If a candidate have any query regarding the MHT CET result, s/he can register their objection(s) by paying the fees of Rs 1,000 per question. For any queries, candidates can contact the helpdesk- maharashtra.cetcell@gmail.com.
Click here for more Education News
Confused About What Career Option To Choose? Here’s How To Figure Out Your Best Fit Read More
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.