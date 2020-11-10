Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET Official Answer Key 2020 Released At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET Answer Key 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET official answer key 2020. Candidates can now visit the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, to download the MHT CET 2020 answer key. The MHT CET answer key 2020 contains correct answers to all the questions asked in the entrance exam and can be used to calculate probable scores. Along with the answer sheets, candidates’ response sheets have also been published. The answer key is available through the login window on the homepage of the official website.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances or challenge the MHT CET answer key 2020 from November 10 to 12, 2020.

MHT CET Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

How To Download MHT CET 2020 Answer Key

Visit the official website, mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Login using your credentials

Click on the MHT CET answer key 2020 link

Submit and download the answer key

Steps To Raise Objections On MHT CET Answer Key

Go to mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Sign in using your ID, password

Click on the ‘Proceed’ button

From the left-hand panel, click on ‘Objection Form’

Enter details and submit the form

According to official information, MHT CET result 2020 will be declared on or before November 28, 2020. This year, around 4.35 lakh students from Maharashtra have registered for the entrance exam.