MHT CET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Today; Check Details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET Cell) will publish the MHT CET answer keys for all the shifts of MHT CET along with the candidates’ response sheets and question papers today at 1 pm. The MH CET answer key 2020 will be published on the official website of the state CET cell -- mahacet.org. Students who have taken the eligibility test of MHT CET can match the MHT CET answer key and calculate their probable scores. MHT CET answer key 2020 contains the correct responses to the questions asked in all the shifts of the eligibility test.

The MHT CET cell will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released today. Candidates can fill an online application form and challenge the provisional official MHT CET answer key. To submit grievances against the MHT CET response sheets or answer keys of MHT CET, candidates have to login at the website with their login IDs between November 10 and November 12.

Candidates will also have to submit relevant documents in specified formats to support their objections against the provisional MHT CET answer key 2020. After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, the state CET Cell will release the final MHT CET answer key 2020 and the results by November 28.

How To Download MHT CET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website -- mahacet.org

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated MHT CET 2020 response sheet, question paper or MHT CET answer key link

STEP 3: On the next window, enter the required credentials including application numbers and dates of birth

STEP 4: Submit and access the MHT CET answer key

MHT CET is conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. MHT CET 2020 was held in October. As many as 4,51,906 candidates had registered for MHT CET 2020 this year. The state CET Cell had to take extra measures following COVID-19 SOPs while conducting the MHT CET 2020. MHT CET 2020 re-exam was also conducted for students affected by the Mumbai rains and Mumbai power outage.