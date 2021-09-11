MHT CET Admit Cards For BTech, BE Paper Soon; Details Here

MHT CET admit card soon at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 admit card will be released soon for BTech and BE papers. Students who would appear in MHT CET 2021 Engineering CET will be able to access their MHT CET hall tickets from the official website -- mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

The official website to download and access MHT CET 2021 admit card is cetcell.mahacet.org. As soon as the MHT CET admit card link goes live, applicants will also be able to download their hall tickets for the common entrance test from info.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2021

Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link on the ‘Downloads’ section Login with application number and password, or other details Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates will have to bring a printout of the admit card and other documents mentioned in the instructions to the exam venue. The admit card will have details on exam city, centre, roll number, among others.

The Maharashtra government, this year, will not conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to Arts, Science and Commerce colleges. Admissions will be on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The CET Cell has already released the admit cards for CETs including MAH MBA CET 2021, MAH MMS CET 2021, MCA CET 2021, MHT MArch CET 2021.