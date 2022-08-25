  • Home
MHT CET Admit Card 2022 Out; Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

Candidates who applied for the Maharashtra CET re-exam, can download the MHT CET 2022 admit card from the official website - mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 5:24 pm IST

The MHT CET 2022 admit card has been released on the official website today.
MHT CET Admit Card 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit card for re-examination today, August 25. The candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card through the official website - mahacet.org. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the MHT CET hall ticket. The candidates who missed the exam before due to technical issues can appear in the MHT CET re-exam which is scheduled to be held on August 27.

The MHT CET 2022 re-examination is only for MAH LLB (five years programme), BEd- MEd, BPEd, MEd LLB (three years), BA/BSc BEd, B Planning, and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) programmes.

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

Candidates who had interruptions and who could not complete all the questions in the previous MHT CET examination due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination are eligible to appear in the re-examination.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - mahacet.org.

  • Click on the admit card download link.

  • Enter your login credentials.

  • The MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will get displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take the printout of the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket copy for future reference.

The MHT CET examination is a state-level exam conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The exam is held for admission in BE, BTech, and BPharm courses offered by the institutions in Maharashtra.

