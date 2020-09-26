MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download Hall Ticket

The MHT CET 2020 admit card has been released on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in on September 26 for PCB group. The CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET hall ticket 2020 on the official website mahacet.org as well. Candidates can also visit - mahacet.org - to download the MHT CET admit 2020.

Candidates will be required to download the MHT CET hall ticket 2020 using their MHT CET application form number and password. MHT CET admit 2020 has been released for the pharmacy and biology courses; the MHT CET hall ticket 2020 for the engineering courses is yet to be released.

Earlier, the authority had released an official notice regarding the release of the admit card for MHT CET 2020 B.Pharm for PCB group along with two more notices that carry instructions to download the admit card and unconditional undertaking. The MHT CET exam will be held on October 1,2,4,5,6,7,8, and 9, 2020.

MHT CET hall ticket 2020 incorporates details such as- exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines.

Candidates are advised to check MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Candidates must carry MHT CET 2020 hall ticket to the exam centre, failing to which, they will not be allowed to appear in MHT CET exam.

MHT CET exam is conducted for admission in B.Tech course at the institute of Maharashtra.

MHT CET Admit Card 2020: Steps To Download

Go the official website -mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the MHT CET admit card 2020 download link

Login with Application Number and Password.

MHT CET Admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the MHT CET Admit card 2020 and take a print out for future reference.

A total of 4,45,780 MHT CET applications have been received for both PCM and PCB courses. Candidates having a domicile certificate/residence and Date of Birth Certificate/Residential Certificate issued from the competent authority other than Maharashtra state could apply for MHT CET B.Pharm exam.