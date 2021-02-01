MHT CET Admission: Institute Level BTech Counselling To Begin On February 5

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) will begin the institutional-level round of MHT CET B Tech counselling 2020-21 on February 5. MHT CET will release the cut-off dates for all admissions on February 5 and the respective colleges will have to upload the candidates’ information by February 6 at the official website mahacet.orgmht. Usually three Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds are being conducted for engineering admission but this year only two CAP rounds will be conducted. The seat allotment in MHT CET counselling will be done on the basis of merit and preference of the candidates.

MHT CET CAP round 1 was concluded on January 20, 2021, and the MHT CET CAP round 2 was concluded on January 31, 2021.

Documents required for MHT CET counselling 2021

The candidates will have to carry the following documents to the MHT CET counselling round-

Class 11 and Class 12 certificates and marksheets, domicile certificate (for candidates belonging to Maharashtra), eligibility certificate for economically weaker section, character certificate, caste Certificate (if applicable), migration certificate, domicile Certificate (if applicable), and school-leaving certificate.

MHT CET participating universities

The Universities participating in the MHT CET 2021 counselling process will be Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded, Mumbai University, SNDT Women's University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University, Solapur University, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University and Gondwana University.

MHT CET had announced the result for seat allotment round 2 on January 27.