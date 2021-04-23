MHT CET: Additional Admission Round For 3-Year Law Course Begins Today

  • Home
MHT CET Law: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has opened an additional admission round for the 767 vacancies of the three-year law courses.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 11:52 am IST

Additional admission round for MHT CET Law will be held between April 23 and April 29
New Delhi:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has opened an additional admission round for the 767 vacancies of the three-year law courses. The additional admission round for MHT CET Law will be conducted between April 23 and April 29. MHT CET law three-year LLB is held for candidates who have passed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

Announcing the additional admission round dates, Minister for Higher Education and Technocal Education Uday Samant said: “Additional admission rounds will be conducted between 23rd April to 29th April 2021 for the 767 vacancies after the admission process for the 3-year law course of the state through CET.”

The candidates must have qualified the required examination with at least 45 percent marks.

CET Cell had announced formation of SETU centers in remote areas to facilitate candidates in uploading documents and exam process. Around 145 government and self-financed law colleges participate in the common entrance test.

