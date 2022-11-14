MAH LLB 5 Years CET 2022 round 2 allotment result

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET counselling 2022 five-year LLB round 2 allocation result today, November 14, 2022. Aspirants can check the MHT CET 5-year LLB round 2 seat allotment result on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. To download the MHT CET 5-year law round 2 allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their user ID and password.

Candidates shortlisted in the MHT CET 5-year LLB round 2 seat allotment result need to report at the allotted college and confirm their admission between November 15 to 18, 2022. Colleges have to upload the admitted candidates' detail on the portal from November 15 to 21, 2022. The filled in seats and vacant seats details will be displayed on November 22, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Allotment Result

Visit the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org Go to the login tab and enter user ID and password The MHT CET 5-year law counselling allocation result will be displayed on the screen Check the CAP round 2 allotment result PDF Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier on November 10, the Maharashtra State CET Cell issued the MAH LLB 5 Years Merit list of eligible candidates. As per the schedule released by the CET Cell, after the completion of the MAH CET CAP round 2, the authorities will conduct the counselling process for ACAP Seats.