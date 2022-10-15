MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link

MHT CET 5-year law round 1 seat allotment result

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 seat allotment result today, October 15, 2022. The candidates can check the institute-wise allotment lists and individual allotment result on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. To check and download the MHT CET 5-year law round 1 seat allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their user ID and password.

Earlier on October 13, the Maharashtra state CET cell issued the MHT CET final merit list for five-year LLB programme. The candidates shortlisted in the MHT CET CAP round 1 allocation list are required to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission by October 18. The MHT CET round 2 counselling registration will be held from October 20 to 23, 2022.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 5-Year LLB Allotment Result

Go to the official website- llb5cap22.mahacet.org Log in with user ID and password The MHT CET 5-year law counselling allocation result will be displayed on the screen Check the CAP 1 allotment result and download the pdf Take a print out of MHT CET round 1 allotment letter for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022 Allotment Result

The candidates who are satisfied with the MHT CET 5-year LLB seat allotment result can complete the admission process by accepting the seat and reporting at the allotted institution. Aspirants who have allotted the seat as per his/her first preference can only select “Freeze” option. Such candidates are also not eligible for participation in the subsequent CAP Round 2.

Eligible candidates have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 online for seat acceptance following which they can report to the allotted college for verification of documents and admission confirmation on the allotted seat and make payment of the college-approved fee.