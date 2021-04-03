MHT CET application form is expected to be released soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2021 (MHT CET 2021) date is expected to be released soon. MHT CET is held for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses offered by the participating institutions of the state. Aspirants seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy programmes have to register for MHT CET 2021 and take the written entrance examination.

An announcement regarding the release of MHT CET 2021 application form and MHT CET exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell -- cetcell.mahacet.org for information on the entrance test. The MHT CET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s MHT CET score and other educational qualifications.

MHT CET 2021: Five Points