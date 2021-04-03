MHT CET: 5 Important Things Candidates Must Know
MHT CET 2021 application and exam date is expected to be released soon on the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell website -- cetcell.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2021 (MHT CET 2021) date is expected to be released soon. MHT CET is held for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses offered by the participating institutions of the state. Aspirants seeking admission to various engineering and pharmacy programmes have to register for MHT CET 2021 and take the written entrance examination.
An announcement regarding the release of MHT CET 2021 application form and MHT CET exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell -- cetcell.mahacet.org for information on the entrance test. The MHT CET qualifying candidates can participate in the counselling sessions for securing their admission to the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy colleges. Admission to the colleges will be based on the candidate’s MHT CET score and other educational qualifications.
MHT CET 2021: Five Points
The questions of MHT CET 2021, as per the exam pattern issued by the CET Cell, will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus.
20 per cent weightage will be given to Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80 per cent to Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.
The MHT CET 2021 will comprise of three question papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology).
Each paper will be of 100 marks and will comprise multiple choice questions.
After the announcement of MHT CET results, the CET Cell will begin the MHT CET counselling process for admission to the undergraduate programmes.