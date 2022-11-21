MHT CET 3-Years LLB 2022: Round 2 Seat Allocation Cancelled, Fresh Allotment Result Tomorrow

MHT CET 3-Years LLB 2022 round 2 seat allocation

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has cancelled the MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP round 2 seat allocation announced earlier today, November 21. As per the official statement, the State CET Cell will declare the revised seat allotment result for MHT CET 3-year LLB counselling tomorrow, November 22 at 12 noon. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET 3-year law round 2 allotment letter by using their login ID and password.

Suggested: Try MH CET Law 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Law colleges. Use Now

Latest: Category Wise MH CET Law Cut Off 2022. Check Here

5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES. #21 in NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India, Grade 'A' by NAAC. Apply Now

The State CET Cell Maharashtra has cancelled the round 2 allocation result as Rajarshi Shahu College of Law (college number- 2403910712), Vikhroli, Mumbai has not informed to Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) in time of the withdrawal of one division by BCI. The revised date for MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP round 2 counselling will be announced soon on the official website-- llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

"The allocation of round 2 declared on November 2, 2022, is being cancelled. One College No. 2403910712, Rajarshi Shahu College of Law, Vikhroli, Mumbai has not informed DHE in time of withdrawal of one division by BCI. Hence the allocation made to that division is being cancelled. This is going to affect the entire allocation declared. The updated allotment for round 2 will be displayed on November 22, 2022, by 12 noon. The candidates and the admitting colleges should take note of this change," Maharashtra State CET Cell said in a statement.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: How To Check 3-Year LLB Allotment Result