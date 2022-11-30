MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes

MHT CET 2023 syllabus announced

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the syllabus for MHT CET, MAH M HMCT CET, MAH MCA CET, MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MArch CET, MAH-B HMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET and MAH B Design CET for the 2023 exams. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the MHT CET 2023 syllabus. Along with the MHT CET 2023 syllabus, the CET Cell has also announced the marking scheme.

While MHT CET is held for admission to the first year of engineering and technology, pharmacy degree courses and first year of Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated), PharmD PG degree course, the MAH M HMCT CET is conducted for admission to the Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology programme. MAH MCA CET is held for admission to Master of Computer Application programme.

MHT CET 2023: Steps To Download Syllabus

Visit the official site of Maharashtra CET -- mahacet.org. Go to the CAP portal Click on the designated syllabus link from the list of courses and syllabus available on the page A PDF file will open on the next window Check the syllabus and download the syllabus

The CET Cell is yet to announce an update as to when the MHT CET, MAH M HMCT CET, MAH MCA CET, MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MArch CET, MAH-B HMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET and MAH B Design CET in 2023 will be held.