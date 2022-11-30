  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes

MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes

MHT CET 2023: In addition to the MHT CET 2023 syllabus, the CET Cell has also announced the marking scheme at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 1:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA Expected To Announce JEE Dates This Week; Updates On BTech Entrance Test
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Know When Can Students Expect, How To Download
Last Date To Register Online For AISSEE 2023 Application Today
Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams In Delhi Government Schools From December 15
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur Cancels International Test Centres In These Cities
MHT CET 2023: Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Syllabus For MCA, MBA, Engineering, Other Programmes
MHT CET 2023 syllabus announced
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the syllabus for MHT CET, MAH M HMCT CET, MAH MCA CET, MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MArch CET, MAH-B HMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET and MAH B Design CET for the 2023 exams. The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the MHT CET 2023 syllabus. Along with the MHT CET 2023 syllabus, the CET Cell has also announced the marking scheme.

While MHT CET is held for admission to the first year of engineering and technology, pharmacy degree courses and first year of Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated), PharmD PG degree course, the MAH M HMCT CET is conducted for admission to the Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology programme. MAH MCA CET is held for admission to Master of Computer Application programme.

MHT CET 2023: Steps To Download Syllabus

  1. Visit the official site of Maharashtra CET -- mahacet.org.
  2. Go to the CAP portal
  3. Click on the designated syllabus link from the list of courses and syllabus available on the page
  4. A PDF file will open on the next window
  5. Check the syllabus and download the syllabus

The CET Cell is yet to announce an update as to when the MHT CET, MAH M HMCT CET, MAH MCA CET, MAH-MBA/MMS CET, MAH-MArch CET, MAH-B HMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET and MAH B Design CET in 2023 will be held.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Online Application MHT CET Notification
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA Expected To Announce JEE Dates This Week; Updates On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA Expected To Announce JEE Dates This Week; Updates On BTech Entrance Test
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Know When Can Students Expect, How To Download
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Know When Can Students Expect, How To Download
Last Date To Register Online For AISSEE 2023 Application Today
Last Date To Register Online For AISSEE 2023 Application Today
Promote Technical, Medical, Law Education In Mother Tongue For Better Understanding: Amit Shah To States
Promote Technical, Medical, Law Education In Mother Tongue For Better Understanding: Amit Shah To States
Delhi University To Issue DU PG First Admission List 2022 Today
Delhi University To Issue DU PG First Admission List 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................