MHT CET 2023 for PCM group will be held between May 9 and May 13, while MHT CET PCB group will be from May 15 to May 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2023 6:29 pm IST

MHT CET 2023 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
MHT CET 2023 exam dates announced
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the examination dates of MAH MBA CET, MMS CET, Mah MCA CET, MAH LLB 5 Years CET, MAH BA CET, MAH BSc CET, MAH BEd CET, MAH LLB CET, MAH BHMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET, MAH MPEd CET, MAH BEd CET, MAH AAC CET, MAH MHMCET CET, MAH MArch CET, MHT CET for PCM group, MHT CET for PCB group.

Latest: MHT CET 2023 Sample Papers.
MHT CET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert
Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more.
Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams.

MHT CET 2023 for PCM group will be held between May 9 and May 13, while MHT CET PCB group will be from May 15 to May 20. MAH MBA and MMS CET will be held on March 18 and March 19.

The Maharashtra MAH MCA CET will be held on May 25 and May 26.

While announcing the Maharashtra CET dates, the state CET Cell has said that the admission to programmes including DSE, DSP and DHMCT will not require CET scores.

The cetcell.mahacet.org is hosting the Maharashtra CET 2023 exam pattern and syllabus for admission to engineering programmes. There will be no negative marking in the MHT CET 2023 question paper, however, the CET cell has stated that the difficulty level of the exam will be at par with Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be par with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

