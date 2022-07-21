MHT CET 2022 To Start In August; Hall Ticket Release Date, Other Details

MHT CET 2022 hall ticket release date updates here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for programmes including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three year integrated course has been scheduled to be held on August 2. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced the MHT CET hall ticket release date. For MHT CET 2022 exams scheduled to be held on August 2, the admit cards will be issued on July 23, while for exams scheduled on August 3, the MHT CET hall ticket 2022 will be issued on July 24. The mahacet.org official website will host the MHT CET 2022 admit cards. As soon as the MHT CET 2022 hall tickets are released, the candidates will be able to access and download from the MAH CET 2022 website by logging in with the credentials.

The dates however, the CET Cell said, are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting online examination mainly in Maharashtra and the dates of other examinations conducted by universities and other national agencies.

It further added: “Since many examinations are conducted simultaneously, clash of CET and other examinations cannot be ruled out. CET CELL will not change the date proposed. Candidates must make an intelligent choice between the Examinations he is appearing.”

MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Release Date, Exam Date

MHT CET hall ticket 2022 release date