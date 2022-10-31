MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Counselling 2022: The candidates in the round two seat allotment have to accept the seats, they can pay counselling fee and submit documents by November 3
MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2022) round two seat allotment result will be announced on Monday, October 31. The candidates can check the seat allotment list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org using application number and date of birth.
MHT CET 2022 Round Two Allotment Result: How To Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on CET 2022 seat allotment result link at cetcell.mahacet.org
- Enter log-in credentials- application number/ date of birth
- MHT CET 2022 second allotment list will appear on the screen
- Download CET 2022 second allotment list and take a print out for future references.
MHT CET Cell earlier released the round one seat allotment result on October 18, the round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on November 9. The candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.