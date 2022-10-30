MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment List Tomorrow At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download MHT CET 2022 round two seat allotment list at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will announce the round two seat allotment list on Monday, October 31. The CET round two seat allotment list will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, the candidates can check the seat allotment result using login credentials- application number and date of birth.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

Once the round two seat allotment result released, the candidates can accept their seats by November 3. The last date to submit documents and pay the counselling fee is November 3.

MHT CET 2022 Round Two Seat Allotment Result: How To Check At Cetcell.mahacet.org

Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on CET 2022 seat allotment result link Use log-in credentials- application number/ date of birth MHT CET 2022 round two allotment result will appear on screen Download CET 2022 allotment list and take a print out for future references.

The MHT CET web-entry option was earlier closed on October 29, candidates have put their choices of colleges and courses at cetcell.mahacet.org. The CET round one seat allotment result was earlier released on October 18, the round 3 allotment result will be announced on November 9.