MHT CET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The seat acceptance and document verification process will be held from November 10 to 12. Check CET seat allotment result at cetcell.mahacet.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 11:32 am IST

Check MHT CET 2022 round 3 seat allotment result at cetcell.mahacet.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the CET round 3 seat allotment result today, November 9. The MHT CET 2022 seat allotment result will be available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can check counselling result using application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET 2022 seat acceptance window will remain open till November 12, the document verification process and payment of fee are scheduled to be held from November 10 to November 12.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: How To Download Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter At Cetcell.mahacet.org

  1. Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on round 3 seat allotment link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- application number, date of birth
  4. CET 2022 round 3 allotment letter will be out on screen
  5. Download CET 2022 allotment letter and take a print out for further reference.

The seat acceptance and document verification process will be held from November 10 to 12. The CET 2022 counselling is being held for admission into engineering courses offered by the participating institutes in Maharashtra.

