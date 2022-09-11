MHT CET 2022 Result: LLB, MCA, MBA Scorecards Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Along with MHT CET 2022 results for the LLB, MCA, and MBA programmes the CET Cell will also release the scorecards.

MHT Cet 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced to release the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result for the LLB, MCA, and MBA programmes today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can check and download the MHT CET result 2022 through the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 result for the specified programmes will be declared at 5 pm today.

Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Recommended: Category Wise MHT CET 2022 Cutoff. Check Here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now



Along with MHT CET 2022 results for the LLB, MCA, and MBA programmes the CET Cell will also release the scorecards. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MH CET result 2022 scorecard.

The CET CELL had also conducted the re-examination of some of the CETs due to technical issues, service issues, and multiple logouts.

The entrance examatiom for the five years LLB programme was conducted on August 2 and the re-examination on August 27, 2022. The MAH MCA CET 2022 was held on August 4 and August 5. A re-examination was also held for the MCA course entrance exam on August 29, 2022. However, the MAH MBA or MMS CET 2022 was conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2022.

Candidates must first visit the official website and then select the programme-specific scorecard link on the homepage to get the results. One then has to input their necessary information, such as their application number and date of birth. The screen will then show the MH CET 2022 scorecard.