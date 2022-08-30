MHT CET 2022 Result Date Announced; Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet On September 1

MHT CET 2022 result date announced

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has announced the MHT CET 2022 result date. According to the MHT CET 2022 dates, the CET Cell will declare the MHT CET result on or before September 15, while the candidates’ response sheets and answer key will be made available on September 1. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key between September 2 and September 4.

The MHT CET exam result will be announced along with the re-exam result. The MHT CET 2022 re-exam for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories was held on August 29 for candidates who missed the exam due to technical issues including server failure and heavy rain in the state.

The MHT CET 2022 scores can be calculated with the help of MHT CET answer keys and candidates can predict and check the institutions that will accept their MHT CET 2022 scores for admission.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Steps To Download