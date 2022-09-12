MHT CET 2022 Result: BPEd, LLB, BEd Scorecards Today; Details Here

  • Home
To check and download the MHT CET result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 12:47 pm IST

The MHT CET 2022 result for the BPEd, LLB, and BEd programmes will be declared today, September 11.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MHT CET 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 result for the BPEd, LLB, and BEd programmes today, September 11. As per the official notification, the MHT CET result for the BPEd, LLB, and BEd programmes will be declared by 5 pm. To check and download the MHT CET result 2022 candidates need to visit the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET BPEd exam was conducted on August 2 and the CET exam for the three years LLB programme was on August 3 and August 4, 2022. For the BEd programme, the CET exam was from August 23 to August 25. The CET Cell also conducted the reexamination for the BPEd and LLB programmes on August 27.

MHT CET 2022 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard For BPEd, LLB, BEd Programmes

  • Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • On the homepage Select the programme-specific scorecard link to get the results.
  • Enter the necessary information, such as application number and date of birth.
  • The screen will then show the MH CET 2022 scorecard.
  • Download and take the printout of the MH CET 2022 scorecard for further reference.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conducts the MAH CET entrance exam for admission to candidates in various programmes offered by the government, government-aided, government-aided minority, university-managed, university departments and unaided, and unaided minority institutions in the state of Maharashtra.

